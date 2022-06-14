Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kilgore hotel goes up in flames Monday night

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire Monday night.

The Best Western Inn is on fire. The hotel is located on business Hwy 259 in Kilgore, near Walmart. Reporters at the scene say that Longview Fire Department, Sabine Fire Department, and Kilgore Fire Department are at the scene.

A resident of the hotel tells us that he smelled smoke, and when he opened the door he was immediately “hit by smoke.” He said the fire started around 8 p.m.

Kilgore Fire Department originally posted about the fire at around 8:15 p.m.

