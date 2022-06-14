Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Judge denies attorney’s latest request to lower jailed Smith County constable’s bond

Judge denies attorney’s latest request to lower jailed Smith County constable’s bond
By Blake Holland
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon, Judge Jack Skeen denied a request for lower bonds from the attorney representing jailed Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris.

The attorney representing Traylor-Harris argued the constable’s family was unable to come up with the money needed for the $500,000 bonds set in two criminal cases against him. Attorney Andrew Dammann also argued the high bonds were “tantamount to no bond,” and asked Skeen to lower the bond in both cases to $30,000.

Dammann also asked the court to consider the district attorney’s involvement in a petition filed by a citizen requesting Traylor-Harris be removed from office. District Attorney Jacob Putman stated his office has joined the private citizen’s petition, but argued it’s been filed in a different court.

“Your honor, since the evidence is the same as last time we ask the court’s ruling to be the same as last time,” Putman said. “Keep the bonds where they are.”

Skeen decided to deny both writs of habeas corpus and keep the bonds set at their current amounts.

Tuesday’s request comes after another request for a reduced bond on May 19. That request followed Traylor-Harris’ latest arrest for violating the conditions of his bond. According to the bond violation report, Traylor-Harris appeared at the Navarro College Police Academy graduation on May 10 in full uniform and in possession of his gun. Bond conditions did not allow Traylor-Harris to carry a weapon.

Before his May arrest, Traylor-Harris had been out on bond since his first arrest on Nov. 11, when two of his deputies were also arrested. They were accused of stealing cash and many items while serving a warrant on a home.

On June 10, a private citizen filed a petition requesting Traylor-Harris be removed from office.

RELATED STORIES:

+ Citizen sues to remove jailed Smith County constable from office

+ Paper trail points out questions regarding jailed Smith County constable

+ Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris denied bond reduction

Smith County constable back in jail after video exposes bond violation

Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
Kilgore Best Western goes up in flames.
Fire Chief: Kilgore hotel a ‘total loss’ after massive fire
Lindale police search for suspect involved in stolen vehicle pursuit overnight.
Lindale police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Citizen sues to remove jailed Smith County constable from office

Latest News

Jacksonville Flag Day ceremony celebrates community, veterans, town history
Jacksonville Flag Day ceremony celebrates community, veterans, town history
Jacksonville Flag Day ceremony celebrates community, veterans, town history
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Judge denies attorney’s latest request to lower jailed Smith County constable’s bond
Judge denies attorney’s latest request to lower jailed Smith County constable’s bond
1300 block of Helen Street.
7 safely escape Lufkin house fire