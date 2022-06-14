Judge denies attorney’s latest request to lower jailed Smith County constable’s bond

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon, Judge Jack Skeen denied a request for lower bonds from the attorney representing jailed Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris.

The attorney representing Traylor-Harris argued the constable’s family was unable to come up with the money needed for the $500,000 bonds set in two criminal cases against him. Attorney Andrew Dammann also argued the high bonds were “tantamount to no bond,” and asked Skeen to lower the bond in both cases to $30,000.

Dammann also asked the court to consider the district attorney’s involvement in a petition filed by a citizen requesting Traylor-Harris be removed from office. District Attorney Jacob Putman stated his office has joined the private citizen’s petition, but argued it’s been filed in a different court.

“Your honor, since the evidence is the same as last time we ask the court’s ruling to be the same as last time,” Putman said. “Keep the bonds where they are.”

Skeen decided to deny both writs of habeas corpus and keep the bonds set at their current amounts.

Tuesday’s request comes after another request for a reduced bond on May 19. That request followed Traylor-Harris’ latest arrest for violating the conditions of his bond. According to the bond violation report, Traylor-Harris appeared at the Navarro College Police Academy graduation on May 10 in full uniform and in possession of his gun. Bond conditions did not allow Traylor-Harris to carry a weapon.

Before his May arrest, Traylor-Harris had been out on bond since his first arrest on Nov. 11, when two of his deputies were also arrested. They were accused of stealing cash and many items while serving a warrant on a home.

On June 10, a private citizen filed a petition requesting Traylor-Harris be removed from office.

