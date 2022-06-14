Houston rapper accused of shooting, killing man outside gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A rapper in the Houston area was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man outside a gas station at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Zerrick Gibson, 30, is charged with murder by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim, believed to be 43 years old, is pending verification by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Further investigation identified Gibson as the suspect and that he and the victim had a brief discussion outside a gas station before Gibson shot the victim and fled the scene in a black Jeep.

Investigators arrested Gibson late Sunday evening without incident. According to ABC13 in Houston, Gibson is an up and coming rapper who goes by the name Stunna Bam.

