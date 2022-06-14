Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Daylight reveals damage to Kilgore hotel following major fire

Daylight reveals damage to Kilgore hotel following major fire
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a major fire at the Best Western Inn Monday night. Daylight reveals extensive damage.

Caption

Kilgore Fire Chief Mark Henderson said the fire started in one of the rooms on the west end of the hotel. Henderson called the extent of damage to property a “total loss.”

Henderson said the fire investigation process of the 42-room two-story hotel could as many as three days. Portions of the building’s roof collapsed on the upper floor.

All guests were evacuated unharmed.

Previous: Fire Chief: Kilgore hotel a ‘total loss’ after massive fire

