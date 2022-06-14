7 safely escape Lufkin house fire

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A house of seven, including two children, managed to escape a house fire in Lufkin Tuesday morning without injury.

According to a City of Lufkin press release, the fire was at a home in the 1300 block of Helen Street. Someone at the house called 911 at 7:35 a.m. to report the house on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw flames coming out of the house. The were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said they woke to flames at the end of their bed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

