For 2nd time, all aldermen no-show for Coffee City Council meeting

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Coffee City has failed to meet quorum for the second straight time.

Mayor Frank Serrato called the meeting at 6 p.m. with seats around him empty. Serrato called the roll and hit the gavel to adjourn because a quorum was not met.

Council members Kevin Swanson, Riley Standifer and Ray Ver Hey had previously been placed on agendas as resigning but their names were back on the council agenda and on nameplates at the meeting.

Serrato explained after the meeting that a city council has not accepted the resignations, so the city legally could not remove them from the positions.

Discussion of appointing new members was at the top of the agenda for Monday.

Among other items on the agenda were to discuss the purchase of a cellphone for the city to use as a recovery number, mileage reimbursements and setting a date for an upcoming workshop.

Serrato said he will seek legal advice on how to handle the missing members, which could include taking the case to court.

