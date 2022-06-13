Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence

Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on multiple drug-related charges.(Hopkins County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday on drug-related charges.

Jon Phillips was arrested Saturday and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on three charges: possession of a controlled substance >=200g<400g, possession of a controlled substance <1g, possession of marijuana <2oz.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hopkins County Sheriff Office deputies responded to an unresponsive person call. Upon arrival, Phillips was found unresponsive lying on the floor of a metal shop. After EMS personnel rendered aid to Phillips, he was transported to the emergency room at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital.

While investigating the scene, deputies said they found a torch lighter and glass pipe with a crystal-like residue on the floor near where Phillips found. Phillips was later arrested at the hospital after he became responsive, though apparently initially denied any knowledge of the paraphernalia allegedly discovered at the metal shop. However, according to the affidavit, Phillips also made statements claiming law enforcement officers were allowed to possess drug paraphernalia.

After obtaining a search warrant for Phillips’ residence, investigators allege they discovered “numerous” items of drug paraphernalia, as well as various amounts of narcotics including .28 ounces of marijuana, 209 grams of liquid methamphetamine, 1.990 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 70 units of liquid in a hypodermic syringe believed to be methamphetamine and .408 grams of cocaine.

The arrest affidavit also notes Phillips stated that all the narcotics allegedly discovered at his residence were “evidence.” However, the affidavit states that none of the narcotics discovered were in evidence bags or otherwise labeled as evidence.

