Three suspects arrested in connection with stolen vehicle pursuit near Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale police said multiple suspects have been arrested who are believed to be connected to a car theft.

According to Capt. Brent Chambers, Lindale police were initially alerted to the report of a stolen vehicle by the office of Smith County Pct. 5 Constable that a suspect with a stolen vehicle was heading into Lindale. After pursuing the vehicle, Chambers said officers observed three males jump out of the vehicle on Harvey Road.

Chambers confirmed that one suspect was arrested in the woods near the Van Zandt/Smith County line, one suspect was arrested near Tyler Pipe after allegedly stealing another vehicle, while a third was arrested at a Raceway gas station after being questioned and determined to be part of the group in question. Chambers said one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and her child outside their home before disappearing.

Lindale Police Chief Dan Somes confirmed that Kamarion Barnes was one of the suspects arrested in connection with this incident. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of evading arrest, evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehcile.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.