Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas prisons resume inmate transport with tougher security

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas prison system officials say they’re resuming inmate transportation with tougher security after a convicted murderer escaped a prison van and killed five people.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials say inmate transportation would resume Monday with three corrections officers for each transport, instead of the previous two, and other new security measures.

Prison officials had suspended non-emergency trips after Gonzalo Lopez slipped his restraints and cage, stabbed the driver and escaped a prison van last month.

He went on to kill five members of a Houston-area family before law enforcement officers killed him in South Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
Lindale police search for suspect involved in stolen vehicle pursuit overnight.
Lindale police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Source: Michelle Zenor
Jacksonville area firefighters battling two structure fires on Austin St.
Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
An 18-wheeler rolled over on US Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County Sunday. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin...
Northbound lanes of US 59 closed near Nacogdoches County weigh station after 18-wheeler rollover

Latest News

The Smith County Sheriff's Office released this photo of a suspected wanted in connection with...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office release photo of suspect in armed robbery
police lights
Three suspects arrested in connection with stolen vehicle pursuit near Lindale
Marshall Police Department
Marshall Police Department applies for grant to purchase license plate readers
Rural Kansans are among those ready to benefit from an affordable broadband internet program
WebXtra: Gregg County broadband internet plan nearly finalized