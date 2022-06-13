Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: More than 100 lbs of copper wire stolen from Hallsville business

Crime resulted in $70k in damage
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding those involved in a large-scale copper theft that happened at the end of May in Hallsville.

Sheriff’s office officials say it happened on May 30 at Braxton Services (former BP Production offices), located at 886 Finklea Rd. in Hallsville. Around 2 a.m., surveillance video caught a white or light-colored 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a toolbox backing up to the fence of the business. Authorities say several people then worked together to cut the fence, damaging an industrial generator in the process.

SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE

The individuals reportedly caused around $70,000 in damage and stole more than 100 lbs of copper wire. The company is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Those with info should call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020, or Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
Source: Michelle Zenor
Jacksonville area firefighters battling two structure fires on Austin St.
An 18-wheeler rolled over on US Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County Sunday. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin...
Northbound lanes of US 59 closed near Nacogdoches County weigh station after 18-wheeler rollover
Source: Gray News Media
Carthage man arrested in connection with fatal 1-vehicle wreck on FM 2517
Daniel Simpson (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County judge issues warrant for fugitive in connection with bomb threat

Latest News

Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office looking for those responsible for copper wire theft
Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office looking for those responsible for copper wire theft
RAW SURVEILLANCE: Hallsville copper wire theft
RAW SURVEILLANCE: Hallsville copper wire theft
Source: KLTV Staff
Ukrainian minister who saved thousands of countrymen in East Texas to visit friend
An 18-wheeler rolled over on US Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County Sunday. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin...
Northbound lanes of US 59 closed near Nacogdoches County weigh station after 18-wheeler rollover