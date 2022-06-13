Suicide intervention training to be hosted for East Texans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In an effort to help lower suicide rates in East Texas, Tiny Evie Rocks and the Andrews Center are partnering to provide suicide prevention training in Smith County.

The training acronym is ASIST and stands for Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training.

They are looking for anyone who works on the frontlines in the community to join them. From teachers to counselors, and anyone in the who could be among those suffering with a mental illness.

“The Andrew’s Center sent several of their employees to be trained to provide ASIST to the community,” said Jessica Domingos, co-founder and vice president of Tiny Evie Rocks.

The training is two days and they plan to start later in the summer.

“It challenges the participants on their thoughts about suicide, it erases the myths. A lot of us don’t realize that having suicidal thoughts it’s normal,” she said. “So it challenges those myths, it gives you the skills to provide emergency techniques to prevent suicide.”

Domingos said the average person doesn’t have the skills to talk to someone about suicide.

“We could all use a little training in that and the courage to ask someone if they’re okay. Ask them if they’re having thoughts. Especially in schools,” Domingos said.

“I think it takes a brave person to participate and we all need to step up and be brave for our city, for our county, for our state, for our kids, our family, our friends and make a difference. Together we can make a difference,” Domingos said. “So I’m personally asking everybody to step up and help in one way or another. By spreading the word, by participating and getting trained, or by helping us raise money to provide scholarships.”

Training is $250 a person and there are scholarships available.

Anyone interested can reach out to Tiny Evie Rocks, info@tinyevierocks.org , or the Andrews Center for more information.

