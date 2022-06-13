Smith County Sheriff’s Office release photo of suspect in armed robbery

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of a person suspected of robbing a Tyler convenience store.

The suspect is a black male, 5′9″ to 5′10″, wearing a blue hoodie, dark-colored pants and a blue bandana over his face, carrying a black semi-automatic pistol.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, deputies responded to a robbery at the store in the 11400 block of Hwy. 64 West near Tyler. A suspect entered the store armed with a handgun pointing the weapon at both the employee and a customer. He then demanded money from the cash register telling both victims to lay on the floor, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect then took the cash and left.

