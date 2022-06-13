Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Rusk woman killed in Cherokee County crash

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has identified the woman who died in a crash the morning of Thursday, June 9.

Jessica S. Clayton, 48, of Rusk was killed after her 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe went into a skid left the road, rolled and hit a tree line according to DPS.

Clayton was driving north on FM 23 approximately three miles south of Rusk at 6:30 a.m.

Previous: DPS confirms fatal wreck on FM 23 in Cherokee County

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
Source: Michelle Zenor
Jacksonville area firefighters battling two structure fires on Austin St.
An 18-wheeler rolled over on US Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County Sunday. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin...
Northbound lanes of US 59 closed near Nacogdoches County weigh station after 18-wheeler rollover
Lindale police search for suspect involved in stolen vehicle pursuit overnight.
Lindale police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Source: Gray News Media
Carthage man arrested in connection with fatal 1-vehicle wreck on FM 2517

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Hotel Ritual
5 injured in Jacksonville hotel fire
Tyler Jalapeño Tree testing out new robot serving as a hostess
Tyler Jalapeño Tree testing out new robot serving as a hostess
Tyler Jalapeño Tree testing out new robot serving as a hostess
WEBXTRA: Tyler Jalapeno Tree testing out new robot serving as a hostess
police lights
Three suspects arrested in connection with stolen vehicle pursuit near Lindale