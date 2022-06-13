Rusk woman killed in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has identified the woman who died in a crash the morning of Thursday, June 9.

Jessica S. Clayton, 48, of Rusk was killed after her 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe went into a skid left the road, rolled and hit a tree line according to DPS.

Clayton was driving north on FM 23 approximately three miles south of Rusk at 6:30 a.m.

Previous: DPS confirms fatal wreck on FM 23 in Cherokee County

