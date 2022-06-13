Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

A Heat Advisory is in effect today until 7PM.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny/sunny skies today, highs in the upper 90s. We officially hit the century mark yesterday, in Tyler and Longview, but highs today should be a degree or two cooler (not that you’ll really be able to tell). A Heat Advisory is again in place today for nearly the entire area as heat index values are expected to climb into the low 100s this afternoon.

Looking ahead, this early summer heat will stick around for the foreseeable future. We are watching the possibility for rain to return to East Texas heading into the weekend, low chances for Friday and Saturday. The way things look right now, most will stay dry, but there is at least a chance some of us could see a shower or two. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like this will do much to cool our afternoon highs down, as upper 90s will remain in the forecast through next Sunday/Father’s Day. Have a great Monday.

