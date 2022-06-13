Marshall Police Department applies for grant to purchase license plate readers

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department has applied for a $20,00 grant which would be used to purchase 11 license plate readers.

The grant is through the Motor Crime Prevention Authority. The readers would be used to detect stolen vehicles as well as assist in locating vehicles of missing persons such as in Silver Alerts.

“I had spoken with a number of departments in this area or even in the region and they told me about different ways that they used them to lower the crime rate. That’s all I really need to hear. Once we know we can use the technology to make our city safer,i am definitely all in for that,” said Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth.

Carruth says the cameras will not be collecting information on drivers. There is currently no timeline as to when the department may receive the license plate readers.

