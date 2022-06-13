Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marshall Police Department applies for grant to purchase license plate readers

Marshall Police Department
Marshall Police Department((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department has applied for a $20,00 grant which would be used to purchase 11 license plate readers.

The grant is through the Motor Crime Prevention Authority. The readers would be used to detect stolen vehicles as well as assist in locating vehicles of missing persons such as in Silver Alerts.

“I had spoken with a number of departments in this area or even in the region and they told me about different ways that they used them to lower the crime rate. That’s all I really need to hear. Once we know we can use the technology to make our city safer,i am definitely all in for that,” said Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth.

Carruth says the cameras will not be collecting information on drivers. There is currently no timeline as to when the department may receive the license plate readers.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
Lindale police search for suspect involved in stolen vehicle pursuit overnight.
Lindale police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Source: Michelle Zenor
Jacksonville area firefighters battling two structure fires on Austin St.
Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
An 18-wheeler rolled over on US Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County Sunday. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin...
Northbound lanes of US 59 closed near Nacogdoches County weigh station after 18-wheeler rollover

Latest News

The Smith County Sheriff's Office released this photo of a suspected wanted in connection with...
Smith County Sheriff’s Office release photo of suspect in armed robbery
police lights
Three suspects arrested in connection with stolen vehicle pursuit near Lindale
Rural Kansans are among those ready to benefit from an affordable broadband internet program
WebXtra: Gregg County broadband internet plan nearly finalized
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt
WebXtra: Gregg County broadband internet plan nearly finalized