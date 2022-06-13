Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man jumps in Red River to save child, found dead hours later

Denison Fire Rescue have located a man who fell into the Red River Sunday night.
Denison Fire Rescue have located a man who fell into the Red River Sunday night.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A night out riding ATVs at Carpenter’s Bluff turned into a search and rescue mission Sunday evening.

According to Denison Fire Rescue, a 33-year-old Sherman man, Luis Erives-Domingues, saw a child struggling to swim in the Red River.

“He jumps into the water, saves the child’s life, brings him to shore, but unfortunately, he slips back into the water and never resurfaced,” said Cheyenne Henderson, the Battalion Chief at Denison Fire Rescue.

Not too long after, Abbey Roland said she pulled into Carpenter’s Bluff, shocked by the sight of the air boat out on the water.

“It was looking for something,” said Roland. “They were like fishing around. I watched them for a good ten minutes, yelling back and forth at each other saying like ‘clear.’ It was kind of a scary situation, so I tried to get out of there as quickly as possible.”

Monday morning, Denison Fire Rescue said they found Erives-Domingues’ body in only three feet of water.

The night before, OHP said floodgates at the dam were open, resulting in at least 7 feet of water rushing the river.

“It’s all fun and games until the water starts to rise, and then the undertows and the currents tend to be what’s the problem,” said Henderson.

This tragedy is just one of several drownings this year, with two bodies recovered from the Red River since the beginning of May.

One of them was a fisherman at the Denison Dam, who witnesses said they last saw in the river as the generator opened.

“It happens every year,” said Roland. “The Red River, it not only has alligator gar in it, it has a really strong current, places where it just drops off, and you have no idea what’s going on.”

Denison Fire said the child is expected to fully recover.

Officials add this is yet another reminder that when the dam lets water out, it’s time for swimmers to get out too.

“If the floodgates are open, I would suggest to get out of the river,” said Henderson. “Stay away from the river.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved

Most Read

The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
Lindale police search for suspect involved in stolen vehicle pursuit overnight.
Lindale police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
Source: Michelle Zenor
Jacksonville area firefighters battling two structure fires on Austin St.
Kilgore Best Western goes up in flames.
Kilgore hotel goes up in flames Monday night

Latest News

Kilgore Best Western goes up in flames.
Kilgore hotel goes up in flames Monday night
Mayor Frank Serrato.
For 2nd time, all aldermen no-show for Coffee City Council meeting
For 2nd time, all aldermen no-show for Coffee City Council meeting
For 2nd time, all aldermen no-show for Coffee City Council meeting
Angelina County Commissioners voted to terminate county road engineer Chuck Walker on March 22nd.
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment