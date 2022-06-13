Lindale police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - Lindale police are searching for a suspect considered to be armed and dangerous Monday morning.

He is believed to be a part of a group that was pursued by multiple agencies in a stolen vehicle late Sunday night.

Lindale police are warning residents in the area of County Road 433 and County Road 471 to be on the watch for a man wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie. He is possibly wearing a black bandana as well.

Police say residents should make sure that any valuables are removed from their vehicles and that they are locked.

Police are urging residents to not attempt to contact the man if located, but call 911 immediately.

