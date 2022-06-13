Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Fair skies continue with hot temperatures through the rest of the day. It will take a while to cool down with 90s through early evening and upper 70s after midnight tonight. Expect another hot, humid day tomorrow. Tuesday looks sunny and breezy with south winds gusting to 15 and 20 mph and afternoon high temperatures near 100 degrees. The high pressure that is causing this heat wave will sit right over the region through the end of the week. Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s through the weekend with only a very slight chance for rain on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
Lindale police search for suspect involved in stolen vehicle pursuit overnight.
Lindale police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Source: Michelle Zenor
Jacksonville area firefighters battling two structure fires on Austin St.
Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
An 18-wheeler rolled over on US Highway 59 in Nacogdoches County Sunday. (Source: TxDOT Lufkin...
Northbound lanes of US 59 closed near Nacogdoches County weigh station after 18-wheeler rollover

Latest News

Evening Weather at your Fingertips Monday 6-13-22
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Monday 6-13-22
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-13-22 2.0
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-13-22 2.0
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-13-22
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips