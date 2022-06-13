Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Fair skies continue with hot temperatures through the rest of the day. It will take a while to cool down with 90s through early evening and upper 70s after midnight tonight. Expect another hot, humid day tomorrow. Tuesday looks sunny and breezy with south winds gusting to 15 and 20 mph and afternoon high temperatures near 100 degrees. The high pressure that is causing this heat wave will sit right over the region through the end of the week. Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s through the weekend with only a very slight chance for rain on Saturday.

