Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office detains 2 suspects in homicide investigation

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 8000 block of Farm to Market Road 855.

Sheriff Brent Dickson stated in a social media post that two suspects have been detained for questioning and that there is no danger to the public at this time.

More details will be posted as they become available.

