Centerville firefighters back in Leon County after surviving deadly accident on I-45

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Two Centerville Volunteer Firefighters are back home in Leon County after they were hit by an 18-wheeler while responding to an accident on I-45 last Monday.

There are many answered prayers after firefighters Colton Adams and Clint Franklin continue to recover. Now the community is celebrating their return after a very difficult few weeks.

The 21-year-old firefighter, Adams, lost his leg and had to be taken by medical helicopter to Temple. He and fellow firefighter Franklin were responding to a minor accident on I-45 near Leona when an 18-wheeler crashed into them, killing 27-year-old Jocelyn Ortega of Dallas, the driver they had come to help.

Photos from friends and family say it all, the two men are thankful to be alive.

“The volunteer fire department is pretty special in how concerned people are for them. During fire season, wrecks on the freeway so they put their lives in danger a lot, so to have this kind of tragedy hit them it affected a lot of people,” said Alleen Daniele, a Leon County Resident who also knows Colton.

“Anytime anything bad happens or good for that matter they celebrate each other. They support each other. You can count on all of them to support you if you needed them so everybody will get through,” she said.

The community is still coping following the recent escape of convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez and five murders that happened while Lopez was evading capture.

“It’s a tragic thing to have happen. So many things in such a short time, but it’s a very loyal to their prayers, loyal to their service that they give us in supporting them,” said Daniele.

A fund to help Colton Adams has been set up at Community National Bank and Trust of Texas.

The fire department says Colton and his family need continued prayers for his long road to recovery.

3542 is home!! This afternoon, a group of Centerville firefighters welcomed Colton Adams home. He still has a long... Posted by Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. on Saturday, June 11, 2022

