Affidavit: Lufkin man arrested following armed standoff on his property

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was arrested after a noise complaint escalated into an armed confrontation, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jason Kyle Holland was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant on June 9 with a bond set by the judge at $250,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, on the morning of June 9, at approximately 6:33 a.m., officers from the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint in the 3000 block of Benton Dr.

Officers pulled into the driveway at the home and Holland “aggressively” walked towards the deputies holding a handgun at his side yelling profanities, and according to the affidavit, the officers unholstered their weapons.

Officers repeatedly told Holland to calm down and to put the gun down and Holland refused to cooperate and at one point slightly raised the gun but officers said he did not “point the firearm at any deputy or bystanders at the residence,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the officers moved across the street and were instructed to “neutralize the situation and for deputies to leave the vicinity”.

According to the affidavit, the dash cam footage and audio of Holland “screaming at the deputies insinuating for them to get off the property or they would be harmed by him” showed “it is obvious” Holland was “acting erractic while displaying the firearm.”

Holland posted bond and was released Monday.

