5 injured in Jacksonville hotel fire

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - One firefighter suffered major injuries, while two other firefighters and two bystanders also suffered injuries in a Jacksonville hotel fire.

The firefighters were responding to a fire at the Hotel Ritual on El Paso Street on Sunday.

The City of Jacksonville sent details on the hotel fire, as well as an unrelated house fire that broke out at the same time just down the road.

Hotel Ritual (KLTV)

According to a press release, the fire at Hotel Ritual started at 1:06 p.m. The housekeeper was in the hotel at the time of the fire and made a call to 911. The housekeeper was able to get out and nobody else was in the hotel.

Firefighters arrived and went into the ground floor. While moving toward the basement, the fire moved between the walls to the second floor, causing the ceilings of the first floor to begin collapsing. Firefighters then got out of the hotel and began attacking from the perimeter.

All firefighters from other shifts and other agencies were called in to assist. Firefighters remained on scene until 9 p.m.

The outside of the hotel is still standing but the top two floors are mostly collapsed and it is extremely dangerous.

A couple hours after the hotel fire started, a second fire started at a home in the 700 block of Austin Street, 100 yards from the hotel fire. The fire was contained to the back porch and laundry room and extinguished within 30 minutes. Nobody was injured in the house fire. The resident was watching the hotel fire when this fire started, but the city states there is no reason to believe the fire was related to the hotel fire.

The city released the following statement:

“The Jacksonville Fire Department would like to send our gratitude to the many people that assisted at both fires. We had assistance from: North Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department, Earle’s Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department, Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department, Rusk Fire Department, Maydelle Volunteer Fire Department, Smith County ESD, Christus Mother Francis Hospital, UT Health Hospital and UT Health EMS, The Jacksonville Police Department, Jacksonville Public Works, Whataburger, and the many citizens that continually brought food, snacks, and drinks to the scene so that everyone could stay hydrated in the 100 degree weather. It was amazing to see the support from the City, the citizens of Jacksonville, and the surrounding communities”

