Ukrainian minister who saved thousands of countrymen in East Texas to visit friend

A Ukrainian minister who saved thousands from a warn torn region of his country has come to East Texas to renew his friendship with a fellow minister.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARLETON, Texas (KLTV) - A Ukrainian minister, who saved thousands from a war torn region of his country, has come to East Texas to renew his friendship with a fellow minister.

We told you the story of ‘Alexander Simonov’ early on in the Russia-Ukraine war, and of his friendship with a Harleton resident Mark Sartain.

This weekend Simonov and his family came to East Texas to visit their friend, and say thank you to Aast Texans who helped them save their countrymen.

A van pulled up Friday to the home of Mark Sartain, as his friend Alex Simonov and his family arrived.

“It was surreal I mean it was one of those family come home from danger type moments. First time we’d had anyone we loved as much as Alex and his family in a circumstance like that,” Mark says.

Simonov and his friends had worked tirelessly for months rescuing his countrymen from war torn areas, and now his family finally made their way to east Texas to visit the family friend, and speaking through an interpreter, Alex wanted to thank east Texans who helped him save his countrymen.

“You also took part in this work. That mark and his friends and you were able to tell people about Ukraine, about me, you also helped us,” Alex says.

Through Sartain’s and others efforts, over 70-thousand dollars was donated to the Simonov group which went to providing food to refugees, and buying vehicles with which they evacuated thousands of trapped countrymen from the war battered Kyiv area.

“They’ve rescue over 3-thousand from the horrors of war. A group of people willing to sacrifice their own safety, security and resources to help fellow man,” Sartain says.

Arriving in the states, Alex insisted on visiting ‘grandpa’ Mark.

“Where are we going? I said we are going to visit grandpa, back home in Texas,” said Alex.

The Simonov family talks about a new start, as they will stay in the U-S.

“I have peace in my heart. Because the place we live is peaceful, no worries. Feel better about the kids future,” says Alex wife Lena.

“I’m excited and happy because it was my dream to visit the United States, and to be able to study in the United States. Even more possibilities than the Ukraine now,” said 16 year old son Mike.

Though they have a communication barrier, friendship has no language.

“It’s just a blessing to see them healthy and happy and together,” Mark says.

Alex says he and his family are looking for a permanent residence in the Virginia area.

Members of his team remain in Ukraine, continuing to help refugees.

