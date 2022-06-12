Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspect in shooting incident that left 2 injured surrenders to Marshall police

Montrel Hatton (Source: Marshall Police Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Early Sunday morning, the suspect in a shooting incident that occurred at the Citi Trends store in Marshall on Monday turned himself in at the town’s police department.

Montrel Antwan Hatton, 39, of Marshall, is still being held in the Harrison County jail on charges of aggravated assault against a date, family member, or housemate with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hatton’s total bond amount has been set at $200,000.

According to a post on the Marshall Police Department Facebook page, Hatton surrendered to MPD patrol officers at about 7:13 a.m. Sunday after two warrants were issued for his arrest.

“The Marshall Police Department will issue a formal statement tomorrow,” the Facebook post stated.

Marshall police told East Texas News that the shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday. Multiple shots were fired.

The victims were taken to a Marshall hospital. After they were stabilized, they were taken to a Longview hospital for further treatment.

Mariah Washington, who was working next door at the time, said a woman came in acting very distraught.

“And she was like somebody got shot a couple of times and she was freaking out, panicking,” Washington said. “The next thing you know all you see is a bunch of law enforcement come. And then they tell us go to the back; hide, duck.”

Previous story: Suspect identified in Marshall shooting that injured two

Authorities ID suspect in shooting of 2 women in Marshall store

