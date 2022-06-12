Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

A Heat Advisory is in effect area wide today.
A Heat Advisory is in effect area wide today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another day, another heat advisory - highs today are expected to hit the century mark today for the first time since August 2020. While air temperatures will be sitting in the upper 90s and low 100s, heat index values, or what it feels like in the shade, could reach up to 110° today. Please remember to stay hydrated, take breaks from the sun and heat, and stay safe. As for sky conditions today, a few clouds this morning will give way to sunny/mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

This early summer heat is forecast to stick around through the next week, but highs could cool down just a bit - today is the only day I’m forecasting an air temperature in the triple digits, of course that could change. There’ll be a mix of sun and clouds over the next week, with highs in the upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits when the humidity is factored in. As mentioned yesterday, there does appear to be a chance for a few showers by next weekend. Right now, those chances are about a 10-20% chance for Friday and Saturday. Knowing we need the rain, I’m hoping we can see those chances increase over the coming days. Until then, make the most of this hot summer day, and stay safe. Have a great Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
Source: KLTV Staff
Left-turn lane of Frankston Highway blocked at Loop 323 intersection after head-on collision
The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Texas boy
Pictured is Michael Blackburn (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Citizens help Harrison County deputy arrest vehicle theft suspect who allegedly ran, resisted
Daniel Simpson (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County judge issues warrant for fugitive in connection with bomb threat

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-12-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-11-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips