Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another day, another heat advisory - highs today are expected to hit the century mark today for the first time since August 2020. While air temperatures will be sitting in the upper 90s and low 100s, heat index values, or what it feels like in the shade, could reach up to 110° today. Please remember to stay hydrated, take breaks from the sun and heat, and stay safe. As for sky conditions today, a few clouds this morning will give way to sunny/mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

This early summer heat is forecast to stick around through the next week, but highs could cool down just a bit - today is the only day I’m forecasting an air temperature in the triple digits, of course that could change. There’ll be a mix of sun and clouds over the next week, with highs in the upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits when the humidity is factored in. As mentioned yesterday, there does appear to be a chance for a few showers by next weekend. Right now, those chances are about a 10-20% chance for Friday and Saturday. Knowing we need the rain, I’m hoping we can see those chances increase over the coming days. Until then, make the most of this hot summer day, and stay safe. Have a great Sunday.

