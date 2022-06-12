Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overton Community Public Water System issues boil water notice

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Due to a break in a 10-inch water line on FM 850 East, the Overton Community Public Water System’s storage tank has run dry. As a result of the loss of pressure in the distribution, OCPW has issued a boil water notice for all of its customers.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring the City of Overton public water system that all customers need to boil their water before consumption – actions like washing hands/face, brushing teeth, and drinking.

“Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions,” a press release stated.

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the press release stated.

If anyone has any questions about this matter, they should call Richard Chasteen, the public works supervisor at (903) 834-3171.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
Source: KLTV Staff
Left-turn lane of Frankston Highway blocked at Loop 323 intersection after head-on collision
The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Texas boy
Pictured is Michael Blackburn (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Citizens help Harrison County deputy arrest vehicle theft suspect who allegedly ran, resisted
Daniel Simpson (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County judge issues warrant for fugitive in connection with bomb threat

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Group wanting lawmakers to ‘do something’ to curb gun violence marches in downtown Longview
Pictured is Michael Blackburn (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Citizens help Harrison County deputy arrest vehicle theft suspect who allegedly ran, resisted
Group wanting lawmakers to 'do something' to curb gun violence marches in downtown Longview
Daniel Simpson (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County judge issues warrant for fugitive in connection with bomb threat