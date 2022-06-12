Overton Community Public Water System issues boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Due to a break in a 10-inch water line on FM 850 East, the Overton Community Public Water System’s storage tank has run dry. As a result of the loss of pressure in the distribution, OCPW has issued a boil water notice for all of its customers.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring the City of Overton public water system that all customers need to boil their water before consumption – actions like washing hands/face, brushing teeth, and drinking.

“Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions,” a press release stated.

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the press release stated.

If anyone has any questions about this matter, they should call Richard Chasteen, the public works supervisor at (903) 834-3171.

