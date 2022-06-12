Northbound lanes of US 59 closed near Nacogdoches County weigh station after 18-wheeler rollover
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Both northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 59 near the Texas Department of Public Safety weigh station in Nacogdoches are closed after an 18-wheeler rollover wreck that occurred Sunday afternoon.
First responders are working at the scene, and Texas Department of Transportation crews are working to get one lane open, according to a tweet from TxDOT’s Lufkin office.
“Motorists should reduce speed and prepare for delays,” the TxDOT tweet stated.
