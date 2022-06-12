Jacksonville firefighters, police at scene of large structure fire near El Paso, Austin intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police and fire personnel have responded to a large structure fire near the intersection of Austin and El Paso Streets. The structure appears to be a hotel.

A spokesman for the Jacksonville Police Department confirmed Sunday afternoon that there is a large structure fire near the intersection of Austin and El Paso Streets. The JPD officer said they have blocked traffic on Austin and El Paso Streets.

According to a post on the Instanews Cherokee County Facebook page, the Jacksonville Fire Department has asked for help from the Earle’s Chapel and North Cherokee volunteer fire departments.

A second structure near the intersection of Austin and San Antonio Streets has caught on fire.

A spokesman for the City of Jacksonville said that the initial 911 call came at about 1:03 p.m. Sunday.

The Jacksonville spokesman said no one was in the structure when the fire broke out, and no injuries have been reported.

Fire department personnel believe the fire started in the hotel’s basement, but that will be determined during the investigation.

According to the East Texas News reporter at the scene, the hotel has three stories and a basement, and the third story has collapsed.

Firefighters from Rusk are manning the Jacksonville fire station while JFD personnel are fighting the fires, the city spokesman said.

Motorists traveling in that part of Jacksonville should exercise caution and look for alternate routes.

