Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce hosts 38th annual Tomato Festival

Live entertainment, music, and a tomato eating contest were just a few of the Tomato Festival activities that took place on E. Commerce Street near Jacksonville
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Live entertainment, music, and a tomato eating contest were just a few of the Tomato Festival activities that took place on E. Commerce Street near Jacksonville’s downtown area Saturday.

More than 200 vendors lined five blocks of E. Commerce Street for the annual event.

“But it takes about a hundred and seventy volunteers to put this event on, and it really draws our community together because we have all age groups,” said Andy Calcote, the co-chair of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. “It’s just a tremendous event for our community. It draws our community together. You see young, old, and families. It’s just a great event for our community.”

Calcote said he looks forward to seeing the community come out every year.

All proceeds made from the festival will go towards benefiting the community with things such as back-to-school programs in the fall.

