Carthage man arrested in connection with fatal 1-vehicle wreck on FM 2517

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Panola County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a Carthage man Friday after a grand jury indicted him in connection with a fatal wreck that occurred on FM 2517 back in February.

Mitchell V. Williams, 18, was arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle. His bond amount was not available Sunday.

A previous East Texas News story stated that Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash which occurred on Feb. 27. The wreck occurred on FM 2517 about 10 miles southeast of Carthage.

The preliminary crash report shows that Williams was driving a 2007 Chevrolet passenger car east on FM 2517 at an unsafe speed on a wet road and hydroplaned.

“This caused the driver to lose control of the Chevy,” a press release stated. “The Chevy slid into the south bar ditch, where it spun and struck a tree with the right passenger side.”

Pct. 1 and 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Fields pronounced Devin Smith, an 18-year-old passenger in the car, dead at the scene, a press release stated. Smith’s body was taken to the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.

Mitchell, who was seriously in the crash, was taken to UT Health Hospital in Carthage.

