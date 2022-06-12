Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A&M Punches Ticket to College World Series with 4-3 Win over Louisville

Texas A&M vs Louisville Super Regional Baseball Series
Texas A&M vs Louisville Super Regional Baseball Series(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – With a trip to Omaha on the line, the No. 7 Texas A&M baseball team defeated No. 9 Louisville, 4-3, on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park to punch their ticket to the 2022 NCAA College World Series. This marks the program’s seventh trip to the CWS, first since 2017, and third time the Aggies advanced after hosting a Super Regional.

The Aggies brought Jacob Palisch to the mound to grab the final three outs. The left-handed graduate transfer sat three Cardinals down in order, recording two strikeouts to secure the win and pick up his fifth save of the season.

Starting pitcher Micah Dallas tallied four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. The right-hander escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third and recorded a three-up-three-down fourth before sophomore Will Johnston (3-1) and freshman Brad Rudis were brought out of the pen and each pitched 1.2 innings before Palisch polished it off. Collectively, the Maroon & White pitching staff held UL to seven scoreless innings and only three runs despite giving up 13 hits.

Offensively, sophomore Ryan Targac’s 462-foot blast in the sixth evened the game before the Aggies managed to pull away in the seventh through the combination of a free base issued to Trevor Werner, Jack Moss single and a sac-fly by Dylan Rock that plated the winning run.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Jacob Palisch: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Will Johnston: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Ryan Targac: 1-for-4, R, RBI, HR

GAME SUMMARY

B1| Christian Knapczyk led off with a double to left field before a one-out, two-run homer by Dalton Rushing allowed Louisville to jump out to an early lead. UL 2, A&M 0

T3| A&M loaded the bases with a leadoff single up the middle by Kole Kaler, walk issued to Trevor Werner and Jack Moss single to right field. With no outs, Louisville walked a run home before a sac-fly by Austin Bost plated another to tie the game at two. A&M 2, UL 2

B5| With one out, Ben Metzinger reached on a fielder’s choice and Rushing singled to center, allowing the Cardinals to advance into scoring position. Jack Payton singled up the middle with two outs, plating Metzinger. UL 3, A&M 2

T6| Ryan Targac launched a first-pitch, leadoff longball to even the score at three and force UL to turn to their bullpen. A&M 3, UL 3

T7| Werner took first on a hit-by-pitch and advanced to third on a Moss single. With one out, Rock plated Werner on a sac-fly to centerfield to give A&M their first lead and ultimately secure the win. A&M 4, UL 3

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel to Omaha, Nebraska, for the 2022 NCAA College World Series and will face the winner of the Oklahoma-Virginia Tech Super Regional.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M baseball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M baseball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieBaseball.

