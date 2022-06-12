34th Annual Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala raises money to help fight cancer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Cattle Barons’ Gala is known as one of Texas’ top events for raising record-breaking amounts to help in the fight against cancer.

To date, more than $16.5 million has been raised locally to support cancer support services, including cancer research.

This year, a paddle raise helped fund a transportation grant that will benefit East Texas hospitals.

“It’s bringing money back into the American Cancer Society,” said Kennedy May, who was one of the co-chairs of this year’s Cattle Barons’ Gala. “We raise money for the cancer patients, and we try to visit them here in East Texas. Cattle barons, they’re all over the United States, and this is the local one. We just try to bring awareness to all the East Texas people.”

