Women’s celebration in Tyler honors veterans

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Women veterans had the chance to participate in a meet and greet social, a raffle, and an awards ceremony honoring particular woman within the community.

June 12th is officially known as Women’s Veterans Day.

However, since it fell on a Sunday, the Women’s Veteran Board at Camp V decided to have their celebration today.

“Today is our day to be recognized because we have served right along with the men in support of our country” says Yvonne Munn who served as a first class sergeant.

Yvonne Munn was the only female within her unit.

Women veterans had the chance to participate in a meet and greet social, a raffle, and an awards ceremony honoring particular woman within the community .

Candy Flores has served in the army for 14 years and was a first sergeant for four years.

“And the reason why I decided to serve was because of a woman who is currently serving in the army and that motivated me to want to serve,” said Flores.

Tashara Monique served in the Air Force, Army, and in the National Guard. She says an event like this is a great way for veterans to come out and see each other.

“And it helps us promote just the welfare the recreation and the comradery that is deserved some of us have done great things in the military and that gets underplayed a lot of times and we fall in the shadows of our counterparts that are males,” said Monique.

“And I just wish female veterans would come to camp v and get registered also if you’re a veteran you can get yourself registered at the chamber of commerce and get your veterans discount card,” said Munn.

