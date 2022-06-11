Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman found guilty in deadly road rage incident despite ‘cough syrup defense’

A jury delivered a guilty verdict in the trial against a woman accused of a deadly road rage crash in Missouri. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A jury in Missouri delivered a guilty verdict in a trial that involved a woman accused of a deadly road rage crash and having a cough syrup addiction.

KY3 reports the jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in Barbara Foster’s death in a November 2018 incident. The jury also found her guilty of armed criminal action.

Police say McKeown rear-ended Foster’s vehicle in traffic for moving too slowly at an intersection in Springfield. Investigators said McKeown lured Foster out of her car and ran her over.

Authorities said Foster died from her injuries at the hospital.

During the trial, McKeown’s defense argued that she had a side effect that day from drinking cough syrup to suppress a cough that she had. The state worked to disprove McKeown’s addiction to cough syrup. They claimed she was under the influence at the time of the incident.

A Missouri Department of Mental Health clinical psychologist testified McKeown had unspecified schizophrenia brought on by her medication. Prosecutors quickly attempted to discredit the diagnosis. They explained to the jury inconsistencies in McKeown’s mental evaluation.

McKeon’s attorneys said the team plans to file a motion for a new trial.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
Top row, from left: William McClung, Michael Ovide, Stephon Anthony. Middle row: Rafael Perez,...
Online undercover prostitution sting nets arrests of 7 East Texans
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
An OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued by the state’s power grid operator...
ERCOT issues notice ahead of forecasted extreme heat
Courtnie Williams
Tyler woman gets 35 years in connection with daughter’s death

Latest News

A Dallas Forth-Worth leader in real estate is expanding to East Texas. Ebby Halliday recently...
Ebby Halliday acquires Tyler-based brokerage as part of East Texas expansion
ETFB Distribution
Mobile food pantry comes to Longview
Active Shooter Plan
Marshall police chief talks about active shooter response plans
FILE PHOTO - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the...
US: China’s military activity around Taiwan threatens region