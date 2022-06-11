Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and Palo Duro Canyon park personnel are currently working multiple rescues in the canyon.

This is due to extremely dangerous heat conditions.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage and to be sure to stay hydrated, use sun blocking products and dress appropriate for the heat.

