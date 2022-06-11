Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement

Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
The second largest canyon in the country lies in the heart of the Texas Panhandle
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and Palo Duro Canyon park personnel are currently working multiple rescues in the canyon.

This is due to extremely dangerous heat conditions.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage and to be sure to stay hydrated, use sun blocking products and dress appropriate for the heat.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

