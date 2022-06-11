Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Survey: More adults identifying as transgender or nonbinary

More than 40% of Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender or nonbinary,...
More than 40% of Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender or nonbinary, according to a recent survey.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Although less than 2% of Americans identify as either transgender or nonbinary, the ones who do are becoming more visible.

According to a recent survey from the Pew Research Center, more than 44% of U.S. adults personally know someone who is transgender.

About 20% say they know someone who is nonbinary. That describes a person who does not identify as either of the two traditional gender roles.

The research also showed adults under the age of 30 are more likely to identify as trans or nonbinary than older people.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
Source: Gray News Media
Wreck reported at State Highway 155, Tyler loop intersection
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto paid a visit to KLTV Thursday. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Mark Scirto continues recovery, pays visit to KLTV
Hayes Smith III (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Henderson County grand jury indicts man accused of trafficking children
Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
East Texas authorities recover submerged vehicle from Caddo State Park lake

Latest News

Pictured is Michael Blackburn (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
Citizens help Harrison County deputy arrest vehicle theft suspect who allegedly ran, resisted
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3...
Amber Alert: 2-year-old girl reported missing in Georgia
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say
Source: KLTV Staff
Group wanting lawmakers to ‘do something’ to curb gun violence marches in downtown Longview