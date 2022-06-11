Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies for today, and a very low chance for a shower or thundershower, mainly east of US-69. Temperatures today will range from the mid 90s to the upper 90s, with ‘feels like’ temps in the low 100s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for nearly all of East Texas for today, and likely again tomorrow (has already been issued for some counties through Sunday). While highs are expected to remain below the triple digit mark today, unfortunately I don’t think that will be the case tomorrow. For many, tomorrow could be the first day the century is hit since 2020, as we did not hit it last summer.

Other than the heat, sunny skies for Sunday, winds out of the southwest, 10 to 20 mph. Next week will feature the same, with highs expected to cool down just a bit that we should stay in the upper 90s, but still feeling like the low 100s. By next Friday, there is a low chance for a few showers, we’ll hope that chance increases in the coming days, as well as maybe the chance for a cool down. For now, the only cool down I see is the one coming when I jump into the pool today - pools and lakes will be our friends this weekend, for sure. Have a great Saturday.

