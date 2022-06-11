Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Very hot and muggy weather over the next several days.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a very hot and humid day as highs reached into the upper 90s with a few spots even hitting 100 degrees. We’ll stay warm and muggy tonight with temperatures only falling into the middle to upper 70s by tomorrow morning before we see another rapid warm up. Highs for our Sunday will climb into the middle to upper 90s to near 100 degrees, but factoring in the humidity, heat index values will range from 103 to 109 degrees. Please take this heat seriously and stay hydrated throughout the day. Hot and humid weather remains in East Texas throughout the next work week, with muggy mornings in the middle to upper 70s, and hot afternoons in the middle to upper 90s. Stay cool out there, friends!

