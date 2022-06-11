Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Left-turn lane of Frankston Highway blocked at Loop 323 intersection after head-on collision

Source: KLTV Staff
By Victoria Lara
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a head-on collision occurred Saturday morning, the left-turn lane of Frankston Highway (State Highway 155) is blocked at the S. Southwest Loop 323 intersection.

The wreck involved two vehicles. One person was up and alert, and EMS personnel were talking to another person inside a UT Health East Texas ambulance.

According to the Tyler Police Department’s active calls website, TPD officers and Tyler Fire Department firefighters responded to the crash at about 10:12 a.m. Saturday.

Motorists traveling in that part of Tyler should exercise caution and expect delays. Be on the alert for emergency personnel.

