Henderson County judge issues warrant for fugitive in connection with bomb threat

Daniel Simpson (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a Malakoff man in connection with allegations that he called in a bomb threat to the courthouse Tuesday to avoid a court hearing.

According to a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee issued a false alarm arrest warrant for Daniel Richard Simpson, 35 Friday.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said because officials erred on the side of caution by evacuating the courthouse, the courthouse annex, and the judicial complex Tuesday, the false alarm charge was upgraded to a state jail felony.

Hillhouse said that their investigation tied the bomb threat phone call to Simpson, who was scheduled to have a court hearing in McKee’s court Tuesday.

“He was looking at possible penitentiary time,” Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse said Simpson is still on the run.

In a previous East Texas News story, Hillhouse said the threat came via a phone call and a text message. The incident started at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agents checked the Henderson County buildings to make sure they were safe. The courthouse and other buildings were found to be clear, Hillhouse said.

Anyone who has seen Simpson or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 675-5128.

Previous story: Henderson County Courthouse reopened after threatening phone call; text message causes evacuation

