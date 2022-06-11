Harmony advances in Trinity SQT

TRINITY, Texas (KLTV) - Teams from across East Texas gathered at Trinity High School on Friday to continue the state 7 on 7 qualifying tournament. Several pool qualifiers for division 3 took place before the main event with the winners from pool C and pool D playing in the afternoon in the state qualifying game. This tournament, including the morning portion, would have two entries into the Texas state 7 on 7 tournament in College Station.

Elysian Fields and Harmony were the two vying for the last spot as the teams battled it out in near 100 degree heat. Elysian Fields scored first, but Harmony responded with a touchdown pass in the corner of the to Justin Bellew who crossed over the middle near the goal line and then found his way into the endzone. The Yellowjackets took over on the 45, needing to find something quickly, but a deep pass was picked off by Harmony’s Tyson Jenkins. Harmony quickly would go up two possessions and then made it three on a Houston Trimble touchdown in the back of the endzone. Harmony wins 33-13 and they advance to the tournament in College Station beginning in late June.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.