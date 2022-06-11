Group wanting lawmakers to ‘do something’ to curb gun violence marches in downtown Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In response to recent gun violence around the country and here in Texas, an East Texas group marched for changes that will save lives.

Longview native Adam Farmer organized a march in Gregg County today to ask lawmakers to “do something” in an effort to curb gun violence in the wake of recent mass shootings.

However, this march wasn’t to ask for guns to be outlawed or to take them away from responsible gun owners. Farmer, a gun owner himself, wants reasonable legislation that will help stop guns from getting in the wrong hands.

Marching in front of the Gregg County Courthouse and around the old downtown area, around four dozen marchers held signs asking for a legislative response to stop future tragedies.

