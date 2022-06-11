Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Citizens help Harrison County deputy arrest vehicle theft suspect who allegedly ran, resisted

Pictured is Michael Blackburn (Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in a Morris County vehicle theft Friday after the man allegedly fled from a vehicle and resisted arrest.

Michael Shane Blackburn, 34, of Jefferson, is still being held in the Harrison County Jail on charges of evading arrest with a previous conviction, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest - deadly weapon, and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer. His total bond amount has been set at $74,000.

“You all remember Michael Blackburn; he was featured on a previous ‘while you were sleeping,’” a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated. “Well just so happens we were able to catch up with him recently in the Harleton area.”

According to the Facebook post, an HCSO patrol deputy got word that Blackburn had possibly been seen at the Dollar General in Harleton. At the time, he was known to be wanted in connection with a vehicle theft.

When the HCSO deputy approached the vehicle Blackburn had been riding in. he allegedly jumped out and fled, which resulted in the deputy using a shock device on him.

However, Blackburn continued resisting and running from the deputy. The HCSO deputy took Blackburn into custody near the Harleton Baptist Church.

“While the HCSO deputy was placing Blackburn into custody, several citizens observed the chase and assisted with the chase,” the Facebook post stated. “Thank you!”

Blackburn was taken to the Harrison County Jail.

