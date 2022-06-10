Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wreck reported at State Highway 155, Tyler loop intersection

Source: Gray News Media
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire personnel have responded to a major crash that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 155 and Southwest Loop 323.

Tyler police officers and firefighters were dispatched out to the wreck a little after 3 p.m. Friday.

At this time, there is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Motorists driving in that part of Tyler should exercise caution and expect delays. Be on the lookout for emergency personnel.

Marshall police chief talks about active shooter response plans
Tyler man accused of setting fire to Beckham Ave. building heading to trial
Tyler man accused of setting fire to Beckham Ave. building heading to trial