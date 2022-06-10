Wreck reported at State Highway 155, Tyler loop intersection

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire personnel have responded to a major crash that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 155 and Southwest Loop 323.

Tyler police officers and firefighters were dispatched out to the wreck a little after 3 p.m. Friday.

At this time, there is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Motorists driving in that part of Tyler should exercise caution and expect delays. Be on the lookout for emergency personnel.

