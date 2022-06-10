Woodway fitness instructor sentenced after pleading guilty to child porn charges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A fitness instructor was sentenced to six years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to six counts of possession of child pornography.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court approved a plea agreement between prosecutors and Clayton Daniel White, 33, of Woodway, and sentenced White to six concurrent six-year prison terms in a hearing Friday.

Investigators from local police agencies initiated an investigation after Waco police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a computer with White’s address was accessing images of child pornography.

Officers executed a search warrant at White’s home and found dozens of digital files containing child pornography, authorities have said.

Prosecutor Tara Avants said White’s conviction was the result of a cooperative, multi-agency investigation.

“We commend the teamwork by the Waco Police Department, the Woodway Police Department and the Bellmead Police Department that made it possible for the state to successfully prosecute Clayton White,” Avants said. “We hope this sentencing deters other offenders in crimes involving child pornography.”

White’s attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said White tried to conduct his own ill-fated investigation into child pornography when he feared a family member was being exploited.

“Mr. White pleaded guilty because the charge against him does not distinguish between the intentions of a civilian in possession of these materials,” Sibley said. “Mr. White made an error in judgment and was overzealous, but took these actions because he believed it would protect his family.”

“During the course of these efforts, instead of reporting his concerns to the authorities and allowing the police to investigate his concerns, Mr. White searched out materials in an effort to ultimately bring materials to the police once he found evidence that confirmed his suspicions. He realizes now that his efforts, while well-intentioned, were not appropriate and he takes responsibilities for his error in judgment.”

