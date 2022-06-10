Missing Buna girl found safe in Beaumont

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 14-year-old Buna girl who was reported missing Monday has been found safe, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

“Kelli Hagan has been safely located by Beaumont Police Department,” a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Thank you all for your help!”

Before Beaumont police located Hagan, she had last been seen at her residence in Buna at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. At the time that JCSO put out the missing person notice, Hagan was believed to be in the Beaumont area.

