Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Missing Buna girl found safe in Beaumont

Kelli Hagan missing, last seen Monday night in Buna
Kelli Hagan missing, last seen Monday night in Buna(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 14-year-old Buna girl who was reported missing Monday has been found safe, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

“Kelli Hagan has been safely located by Beaumont Police Department,” a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Thank you all for your help!”

Before Beaumont police located Hagan, she had last been seen at her residence in Buna at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. At the time that JCSO put out the missing person notice, Hagan was believed to be in the Beaumont area.

Previous story: 14-year-old reported missing from Jasper County

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, from left: William McClung, Michael Ovide, Stephon Anthony. Middle row: Rafael Perez,...
Online undercover prostitution sting nets arrests of 7 East Texans
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
An OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued by the state’s power grid operator...
ERCOT issues notice ahead of forecasted extreme heat
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Courtnie Williams
Tyler woman gets 35 years in connection with daughter’s death

Latest News

James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36
Inmate walks away from Angelina County jail
LONGVIEW AMPITHEATER KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 6-9-22
Longview City Council clears up misinformation about funding for proposed amphitheater
The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
UTT Medical Camp
UTT Medical camp