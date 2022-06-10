Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marshall police chief talks about active shooter response plans

In the wake of the tragedies like the Uvalde school shooting, an East Texas police chief gave a timely presentation on active shooter response plans.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of tragedies like the Uvalde school shooting, an East Texas police chief gave a timely presentation on active shooter response plans.

At Thursday night’s Marshall City Council meeting, Chief Cliff Carruth presented his plan for a coordinated effort to combat active shooter scenarios.

Outlining tactics and specific training, Carruth informed the council about his active shooter plan, which has been in place for the past three years, and updated tactics that will be implemented in future tabletops, full-scale training, and one-on-one officer training.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, from left: William McClung, Michael Ovide, Stephon Anthony. Middle row: Rafael Perez,...
Online undercover prostitution sting nets arrests of 7 East Texans
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
An OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued by the state’s power grid operator...
ERCOT issues notice ahead of forecasted extreme heat
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

Latest News

Marshall police chief talks about active shooter response plans
Kermit Gabel, 89, of Tyler, was indicted on charge of arson by a Smith County grand jury last...
Tyler man accused of setting fire to Beckham Ave. building heading to trial
Source: KLTV Staff
Tyler man accused of setting fire to Beckham Ave. building heading to trial
WebXtra: Mobile food pantry comes to Longview