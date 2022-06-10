Marshall police chief talks about active shooter response plans

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of tragedies like the Uvalde school shooting, an East Texas police chief gave a timely presentation on active shooter response plans.

At Thursday night’s Marshall City Council meeting, Chief Cliff Carruth presented his plan for a coordinated effort to combat active shooter scenarios.

Outlining tactics and specific training, Carruth informed the council about his active shooter plan, which has been in place for the past three years, and updated tactics that will be implemented in future tabletops, full-scale training, and one-on-one officer training.

