Longview City Council clears up misinformation about funding for proposed amphitheater

Friday night, Longview’s City Council discussed the amphitheater that was proposed last month.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday night, Longview’s City Council discussed the amphitheater that was proposed last month.

The discussion was used to clear up misinformation about where the money was coming from and how the city only has to pay $12 million at the end of completion. Council members also talked about how the city will not be responsible for the upkeep or operational expense of the amphitheater.

The $12 million is in the city’s capital improvement plan budget which is available for use for a project such as this.

“After tonight, we do realize we have funds available if we were to choose to spend those funds in that manner,” said Dr. Andy Mack, Longview’s mayor. “We’re still years away from that. We just needed to be able to see where we stood if we choose to continue the discussion, but now that we know we potentially could, now it’s time to uncover additional information that is important to us and to our constituents that live in the community.”

Mack added that the fact that the city has the money showed good budgeting. He said the City of Longview can move forward with further information from the developers about the project.

