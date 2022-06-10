Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Justin Bieber postponing performances due to facial paralysis

Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break...
Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break from performing.(Ryan Emberley/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pop star Justin Bieber announced Friday on Instagram that a medical issue is forcing him to take a break from performing.

Bieber said he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face, a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Medical professionals say a shingles outbreak can trigger the condition.

The pop star said he is doing facial exercises to help but isn’t sure how long it will take him to recover.

Earlier this week, three of his upcoming performances were postponed.

In March, his wife Hailey was hospitalized after having a mini-stroke due to a small blood clot in her brain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row, from left: William McClung, Michael Ovide, Stephon Anthony. Middle row: Rafael Perez,...
Online undercover prostitution sting nets arrests of 7 East Texans
The Chosen filming
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of ‘The Chosen’s’ feeding of 5,000
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
An OCN is the first of four levels of communication issued by the state’s power grid operator...
ERCOT issues notice ahead of forecasted extreme heat
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

Latest News

Active Shooter Plan
Marshall PD Active Shooter Plan
John Linnell, left, and John Flansburgh, who comprise the rock group They Might Be Giants, pose...
They Might Be Giants singer-guitarist injured in NYC crash
Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
East Texas authorities recover submerged vehicle from Caddo State Park lake
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth
Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Harrison County submerged vehicle