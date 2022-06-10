Judge grants end of home confinement for Carthage man accused in Jan. 6 riots

WASHINGTON, DC (KLTV) - A federal judge has approved a Carthage man accused for his part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots to be released from home confinement.

A supervision officer for the federal system testified on Friday that Alex Kirk Harkrider, 35, has been extremely compliant over the past year while he’s been on home confinement. She said Harkrider has overcommunicated when he leaves the house.

“There’s no need to continue home confinement,” she said.

Judge Thomas F. Hogan granted Harkrider’s release with no objection from the prosecution.

Harkrider appeared in court Friday alongside his co-defendant, Ryan Taylor Nichols, 31, of Longview.

Hogan told lawyers that he thinks there is a concern over Congress publicizing so much January 6th-related content as there are multiple cases pending in federal court.

Nichols attorney, Joesph McBride, told the court he’s concerned the Committee is presenting a one-sided view of January 6th that he says will poison the jury pool.

“It’s across the board damaging to jury pools and to people who have knowledge about this case,” McBride said in an interview after the hearing. “I’m raising the issue now because I want the Committee to stop, and I do think it’s grounds certainly for change of venue motions at the very least in Ryan Nichols’s case and others like it.”

Hogan told McBride that if the trial were being held next week, then he would delay it because of the Committee’s primetime hearings.

The trial is set to begin until November 1.

Gray’s Washington Bureau contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.